Citation
Bäuml M, Marcus J, Siedler T. Health Econ. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36176056
Abstract
This paper studies the impact of a ban on late-night off-premise alcohol sales between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Germany. We use three large administrative data sets: (i) German diagnosis related groups-Statistik, (ii) data from a large social health insurance, and (iii) Road Traffic Accident Statistics. Applying difference-in-differences and synthetic-control-group methods, we find that the ban had no effects on alcohol-related road casualties, but significantly reduced alcohol-related hospitalizations (doctor visits) among young people by around 9 (18) percent. The decrease is driven by fewer hospitalizations due to acute alcohol intoxication during the night-when the ban is in place-but not during the day.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol control policies; binge drinking; difference-in-differences; road casualties; sales restrictions; synthetic control