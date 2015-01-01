Abstract

The construction industry is a few of the hazardous fields due to its exceptional environment. Therefore, this work aims to assess the essential drivers needed for employing safety management in the Palestinian construction industry. The drivers for safety management were recognized from earlier literature, where the questionnaires were dispersed to professionals from construction projects. The Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) technique was then performed to contextually adjusted the identified drivers. The results showed that safety management drivers could be categorized into three constructs: management, awareness, and policy. In addition, partial least square structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) was performed to generate the safety management driver's model. The results presented that management drivers were vital drivers for adopting safety management. The study's findings would act as a reference for construction stakeholders to decrease danger and enhance the construction project's success via implementing safety management drivers.

Language: en