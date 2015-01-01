Abstract

Dual-task walking and cell phone usage, which is associated with high cognitive load and reduced situational awareness, can increase risk of a collision, a fall event, or death. The objective of this study was to quantify the effect of dual-task cell phone talking, texting, and reading while walking on spatiotemporal gait parameters; minimum foot clearance; and dynamic stability of the lower limb joints, trunk, and head. Nineteen healthy male participants walked on an instrumented treadmill at their self-selected speed as well as walking while simultaneously (1) reading on a cell phone, (2) texting, and (3) talking on a cell phone. Gait analyses were performed using an optical motion analysis system, and dynamic stability was calculated using the Maximum Lyapunov Exponent. Dual-task cell phone usage had a significant destabilizing influence on the lower limb joints during walking. Cell phone talking while walking significantly increased step width and length and decreased minimum foot clearance height (P <.05). The findings suggest that dual-task walking and cell phone conversation may present a greater risk of a fall event than texting or reading. This may be due to the requirements for more rapid information processing and cognitive demand at the expense of motor control of joint stability.

Language: en