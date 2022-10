Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cannabis use disorder (CUD) is associated with an elevated risk for psychiatric disorders and symptoms, contributing to poor health outcomes and increased medical costs. Unfortunately, interventions that simultaneously address cannabis use and co-occurring psychiatric disorders are limited in availability. Targeted digital interventions to reduce cannabis use could be beneficial for patients with psychiatric disorders. Digital interventions could be easily disseminated and used in numerous clinical locations, including outpatient, inpatient, residential, and community psychiatric treatment settings.



METHODS: Literature on digital cannabis reduction interventions for persons with psychiatric disorders was examined between April 2021 and June 2021. Articles were obtained from PubMed and PsycINFO databases. English language randomized controlled trials (RCT), feasibility and acceptability studies, pilot studies, and published protocols were included.



RESULTS: There is significant evidence that digital interventions can effectively reduce cannabis use in general, non-clinical populations. However, there is less literature examining interventions for persons living with co-occurring psychiatric illness-most of which is tailored to patients living with chronic psychosis.



CONCLUSIONS: There is great need for accessible and tailored digital interventions for co-occurring CUD and psychiatric disorders.

Language: en