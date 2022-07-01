SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boles JM, Maccarone D, Brown B, Archer A, Trotter MG, Friedman NMG, Chittams J, Mazzone L, Ballinghoff J, Burchill CN, Cacchione PZ. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jen.2022.07.008

36180265

INTRODUCTION: Patient/visitor violence and aggression (V&A) in the emergency department occurs daily. Few interventions exist to decrease V&A. Research describing prevalence, severity, and perceived safety among ED clinicians is limited.

METHODS: A descriptive survey explored V&A against ED clinicians in one urban emergency department. A sample of nurses, ED technicians, physicians and advanced practice providers participated. Participants completed a demographic survey, Personal Workplace Safety Instrument for Emergency Nurses (PWSI-EN), and ENA V&A frequency checklist. Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) for unadjusted and Analysis of Covariance (ANCOVA) for adjusted associations were used to assess differences in the PWSI-EN survey composite score and "feeling safe in the ED" among ED roles. ANCOVA was adjusted for potential confounders: sex, race, years working in emergency department, and shift worked.

RESULTS: Sixty-five (46.4%) of the 140 ED clinicians returned surveys, which were almost evenly distributed between ED clinician roles and sex. Mean age was 37.2 (range: 21-64) years. All (100%) nurses and providers reported being verbally abused. More nurses reported physical violence (n = 21, 87.5%) than providers (n = 7, 36.8%) and ED technicians (n = 11, 55%). Nurses and ED technicians reported experiencing greater prevalence of physical violence than providers (p <.05). Nurses (mean 3.29, range 2.95 to 3.63) were more fearful for their personal safety than ED technicians (mean 3.88, range 3.48 to 4.28) (p <.03).

DISCUSSION: V&A are common creating a fearful environment. However, little research regarding clinician perceptions exists. Our study aids in identifying areas for clinician-targeted strategies to prevent ED V&A.


Language: en

Workplace violence; Emergency department; Acute care; Interdisciplinary clinicians; Trauma center

