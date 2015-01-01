Abstract

The aim of this study is to provide an improved method for traffic accident reconstruction based on geomatics techniques and numerical simulations. A combination of various techniques was used. First, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), laser scanner and structured-light scanner were used to obtain information on the accident scene, vehicle and victim. The collected traces provided detailed initial impact conditions for subsequent numerical simulations. Then, multi-body system (MBS) simulations were conducted to reconstruct the kinematics of the car-to-pedestrian collision. Finally, a finite element (FE) simulation using the THUMS model was performed to predict injuries. A real-life vehicle-pedestrian collision was used to verify the feasibility and effectiveness of this method. The reconstruction result revealed that the kinematic and injury predictions of the numerical simulations effectively conformed to the surveillance video and investigation of the actual accident. UAV photogrammetry was demonstrated to be more efficient in accident data collection than hand sketch and measurement, and 3D laser scanning enabled an easier and more accurate modeling process of vehicle. The present study shows the feasibility of this method for use in traffic accident reconstruction.

