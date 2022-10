Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Chile, there is no specific information how affect the quality of sleep and fatigue to the construction workers.



OBJECTIVE: To present the results of a cognitive behavioral intervention (CBI) in construction workers aimed at reducing fatigue through improvement in sleep quality.



METHODOLOGY: Pragmatic non-randomized clinical trial with follow-up. Sample of 180 workers from a construction company, organized in a control group and the intervention group belonging to five construction projects.



CONCLUSION: Long-term effects are reflected in the third measurement of the Epworth scores, in the presence of fatigue. Those workers who received the CBI reduced their levels of sleepiness and fatigue.A multidisciplinary approach is required to study not only fatigue and sleep, but also other relevant aspects of health, since impact on accident rates, days lost from work, and quality of life.

