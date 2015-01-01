Abstract

Pakistan is in the eye of a global climate crisis. A series of meteorological disasters in 2022 included glacial outbursts in the Upper Indus Basin, urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad, torrential rains and run-offs in Balochistan, flash floods in southern Punjab, and unprecedented rains in central Sindh. The severe floods in Pakistan that began in June, 2022 have had devastating impacts. A staggering third of the country's landmass was under water with 3·6 million acres of crops destroyed and more than 750 000 livestock killed. lmost 24 000 schools have been damaged and thousands of roads and bridges lost. The economic costs of the floods, with the loss of infrastructure and crop and food production, are estimated to exceed US$30 billion. This far exceeds the $1·5 billion emergency relief that Pakistan had negotiated with the International Monetary Fund over the past year...

Language: en