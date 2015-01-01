SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guo X, Wang Y, Wang L, Yang X, Yang W, Lu Z, He M. Nurs. Open 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/nop2.1379

36178024

AIM: To explore the effect of a fall prevention strategy on older patients based on the Patient Engagement Framework.

DESIGN: A longitudinal quasi-experimental quantitative design.

METHODS: Older patients who met the inclusion criteria were recruited from geriatric, oncology, neurology and cardiology departments of a teaching general hospital in China. Development of a fall prevention intervention strategy for older patients was based on the Patient Engagement Framework. Patients in the intervention group were given this fall prevention strategy (N = 58), and those in the control group were given conventional measures (N = 58). The following indicators were compared between the two groups after intervention: (a) number of falls; (b) Knowledge-Attitude-Practice (KAP) score; (c) Modified Fall Efficacy Scale score.

RESULTS: After the implementation of an intervention strategy in older patients, the number of falls decreased from 3 to 0; the score of KAP and Modified Fall Efficacy Scale was promoted (p < .05).


fall prevention; hospital; older patients; Patient Engagement Framework; patient safety

