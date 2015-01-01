Abstract

AIM: To explore the effect of a fall prevention strategy on older patients based on the Patient Engagement Framework.



DESIGN: A longitudinal quasi-experimental quantitative design.



METHODS: Older patients who met the inclusion criteria were recruited from geriatric, oncology, neurology and cardiology departments of a teaching general hospital in China. Development of a fall prevention intervention strategy for older patients was based on the Patient Engagement Framework. Patients in the intervention group were given this fall prevention strategy (N = 58), and those in the control group were given conventional measures (N = 58). The following indicators were compared between the two groups after intervention: (a) number of falls; (b) Knowledge-Attitude-Practice (KAP) score; (c) Modified Fall Efficacy Scale score.



RESULTS: After the implementation of an intervention strategy in older patients, the number of falls decreased from 3 to 0; the score of KAP and Modified Fall Efficacy Scale was promoted (p < .05).

