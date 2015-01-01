Abstract

Since all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were introduced in the mid-1970s, regulatory agencies, injury prevention researchers, and pediatricians have documented their dangers to youth. Major risk factors, crash mechanisms, and injury patterns for children and adolescents have been well characterized. Despite this knowledge, preventing pediatric ATV-related deaths and injuries has proven difficult and has had limited success. This policy statement broadly summarizes key background information and provides detailed recommendations based on best practices. These recommendations are designed to provide all stakeholders with strategies that can be used to reduce the number of pediatric deaths and injuries resulting from youth riding on ATVs.

