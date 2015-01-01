Abstract

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) represent a serious and ongoing public health and safety concern for children and adolescents. Survey studies indicate that high proportions of youth ride ATVs in both rural and nonrural populations. The significant human and economic costs of pediatric ATV-related deaths and injuries result from a number of major risk factors that are highly common in pediatric ATV crashes: operating adult-size vehicles, riding with or as passengers, lack of protective equipment, and riding on public roads. Other less well-studied but potentially significant risk factors are speed, riding at night, alcohol use among older teenagers, and lack of training and supervision. Although potentially safer than adult ATVs, youth models present a number of safety concerns that have not been addressed with rigorous study. The most common ATV crash mechanism is a noncollision event-for example, a rollover. Common injury mechanisms include ejection from the vehicle, resulting in extremity and head injuries, and being pinned or crushed by the vehicle with resulting multiorgan trauma and/or compression asphyxia. Traumatic brain injury and multisystem trauma are the 2 most common causes of death and disabling injury. Taken together, a large multidecade body of evidence is the basis for the American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement recommendation that no child younger than 16 years of age ride on an ATV. Because children continue to be allowed to ride these vehicles, however, efforts to prevent pediatric ATV-related deaths and injuries require multipronged strategies, including education of both youth and parents, safety-based engineering, and enforcement of evidence-based safety laws.

