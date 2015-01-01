Abstract

Bearing witness is a means for trauma survivors to give voice to lived experience. Bearing witness has been used in national and international commissions, inquiries, and tribunals to hear directly from survivors of abuse and trauma. This scoping review examines the documented research on the experience of survivors of trauma bearing witness. In 2021, six electronic data bases were searched-EBSCO, Informit, CINHAL, Clarivate, ProQuest, and Sage-and a search of the gray literature, revealed 1,201 references for studies between 1990 and 2021. After applying the Arksey and O'Malley framework, 21 studies that met inclusion criteria were identified. The inclusion criteria focused on studies where survivors expressed their views on bearing witness to trauma in official processes inclusive of public or private testimony, verbal or written. These studies utilized a range of methodologies and designs that represented the perspectives of 3,192 survivors of trauma who had borne witness. Analysis of the studies resulted in key findings under four themes: healing versus re-traumatization, support and safety of survivors, engaging and involving survivors, and culture and context. The literature indicates that bearing witness is a critical means to give voice to survivors of trauma and to provide them with acknowledgment; however, the literature is inconclusive regarding the impact of bearing witness on survivors. More research is required to better understand how survivors can best benefit and be supported by processes of bearing witness, and not be harmed or re-traumatized.

