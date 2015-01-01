Abstract

The goal of the current study was to examine gender differences in the experiences of sexual harassment and assaults, and attitudes toward sexual harassment and toward the #MeToo campaign. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 364 women and 253 men. Although the study revealed high percentages of women and men who experienced sexual harassment and assault victimization, significant gender differences were found in almost all outcomes examined: 29% of women reported having experienced sexual assaults compared to 15% of men. Significant gender differences were also found in attitudes toward sexual harassment and toward the #MeToo campaign, women being more positive toward the campaign than men. A stepwise regression was found to be significant, with demographic variables, attitudes toward sexual harassment, and being victims of sexual harassment predicting approximately 46% of the variance in attitudes toward the #MeToo campaign. The higher prevalence of women who reported having experienced sexual harassment and assaults demonstrates that prevention interventions against sexual harassment in society must continue, and awareness of the issue must be intensified. Additionally, interventions and campaigns should focus on men as well, who should also be recognized as victims.

