Abstract

Not all victims are socially or institutionally considered in the sameway. In fact, and as Blumer (1971) defends, a process of social construction ofthe violence problem, which leads to a social construction of the victim, isneeded in order for them to be treated with compassion and attended as suchby community and social agents. On this paper, it is shown how child to parentviolence is going through the process described by Blumer (1971) but the victimsare still out of the consideration as victims. That is to say, battered parentsare still not viewed as innocent victims by society and are far away from beingwhat is called ideal victims.

Language: es