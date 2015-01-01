SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

García ALC, Gracia J. Rev. Victimol. 2021; 11: 21-44.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Huygens Editorial)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Not all victims are socially or institutionally considered in the sameway. In fact, and as Blumer (1971) defends, a process of social construction ofthe violence problem, which leads to a social construction of the victim, isneeded in order for them to be treated with compassion and attended as suchby community and social agents. On this paper, it is shown how child to parentviolence is going through the process described by Blumer (1971) but the victimsare still out of the consideration as victims. That is to say, battered parentsare still not viewed as innocent victims by society and are far away from beingwhat is called ideal victims.


Language: es
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print