Abstract

This investigation analysed the spatial distribution of victims of bullet-hit homicide and their relationship to sociodemographic characteristics in Puerto Cabello municipality, Carabobo-Venezuela, during 2007-2010. The research was approached from a quantitative approach, with non-experimental design and retrospective transverse chronological availability. The technique used was the documentary review using the databases of Adolfo Prince Lara Hospital in Puerto Cabello and journalistic sources. As a result, it was obtained that, at the sociodemorgraphic level, the majority of victims were between the ages of 18-30, belonged to a middle and lower social class, residenced in neighbour hoods and land invasions. The events occurred mostly at night. During the four years, the most violent parishes were Goaigoaza (35.1%) and Juan José Flores (30.4%). Kernel density determined that the urbanization of Santa Cruz and neighboring neighbourhoods were the areas with the highest number of victims. These results are explained through the theory of the criminal pattern, where the situation was favoured by social disorganization, poverty and the absence of police officer.

Language: es