Abstract

Throughout history there are countless situations of violence, from interpersonal conflicts to world wars. Different social disciplines have studied the phenomenon, its causes, types and manifestations. Philosophy, on the other hand, has focused its reflection on violence from anthropology, ethics and human rights. In the last decades, some philosophers have also focused on the person of the victims and the way the experience of violence has an impact on their being and their behavior. Hence, "victimology " is a vein of interdisciplinary studies that seeks to understand the phenomenon of violence in a holistic way, as well as its personal and social consequences. For this reason, the objective of this philosophical reflection is to present an approach to the anthropological structure of the subject who lives in environments of violence and discovers the discrimination of his person, as well as some possible meanings of this experience.

Language: es