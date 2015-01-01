Abstract

The Single Interview in Gesell Chamber is a procedure of attention for victims of sexual violence, which focuses on collecting a one-time statement in order to avoid re-victimization. The study seeks to know about the process of implementation of the Single Interview in Gesell Chamber, contrasting the formal and practical route and the problems operators cope in the service. Then methodology used for the study consists of semi-structured interviews conducted to public prosecutors and forensic operators from a Lima headquarter of the Public Ministry. The study found differences between the practical and the formal application of the procedures, as well as difficulties such as, the waiting time for the entry of statements, the absence of specialized training, and the intervention of external operators to Public Ministry during the Single Interview process. In addition, the study reveals, among others, problems in its implementation, which not avoid re-victimization and affect the criminal investigation process.

Language: es