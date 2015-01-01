Abstract

The article aims to point out those psychosocial practices that cause secondary victimization in children who come to the legal-social circuit in cases of gender violence among their parents.). Specifically, through two specific situations: the exploration and decision-making on the minor within the circuit of judicial intervention (Criminal Technical Advisory Team in courts) and the type of functions and practices exercised by the Meeting Point, where the minor maintains contact with his non-custodial parent. We have conducted 24 qualitative interviews, 18 with psychosocial and legal professionals, 4 with women victims of gender violence in the couple and 2 with violent man whit their partners2. The results show some practices producing secondary victimization, coming from an adult-centered framework, lack of a gender approach and excessive judicialization in the practices of the system.

