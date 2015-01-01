Abstract

The figure of the forensic psychologist is of great importance in advising the courts of justice on the imputability of subjects who have committed a crime in the course of a psychopathological problem. This article aims to reflect a model report made from forensic psychology in the Spanish private sphere where an assessment of imputability in a case from the spectrum of psychosis is addressed. The aim is to illustrate how, in cases such as this one, despite the fact that the judicial machinery will initially categorise these subjects as victimizers, from a psychological point of view there are various elements that would allow the classification of individuals who are involved in these criminal situations as victims.

Language: es