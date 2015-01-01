Abstract

Knowing the prevalence data and risk factors associated with abuse in the context of informal care constitutes a fundamental preliminary step for the detection and design of action programs. With this objective in mind, a review of the studies on abuse of the elderly Spanish population in the intra-family context is proposed, analyzing the prevalence of this phenomenon and the associated risk factors. The available results point to a wide variability in the prevalence data that might be due to the considerable methodological differences between those studies. Likewise, women, widows and dependents people appear to be at increased risk of being abused. On the other hand, the aggressors are mostly direct descendants of the care recipient and the risk of abuse increases if they suffer from overload, anxiety or depression. In relation to the situation of care, the low socioeconomic level is also associated with an increased risk of abuse towards the elderly dependents in the intra-family environment. Future studies should resolve the limitations observed so far in prevalence studies, proposing quality methodological protocols that comparisons and allowing us to have a vision more adjusted to the reality of the problem.

Language: es