Abstract

Throughout the last decades, the context experienced in Spain, in what refers to the phenomenon of terrorism, required to act from the institutions in very different ways. From the present moment, we can carry out the measures developed from the point of view of repairing the victims of terrorism, and in this way design a model of action for the victims of terrorism in general. The victims of terrorism presented special characteristics and needs that go beyond a classic economic reparation. Comprehensive reparation is necessary, complementary to the economic reparation that derives from the civil reparation derived from crime and from social assistance, together with symbolic or emotional reparation.

Language: es