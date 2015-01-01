Abstract

As victims and witnesses of crime, children have specific characteristics directly related to their level of development which must be taken into consideration not only to study the way they face a victimizing experience, but also to find the better way to obtain their account of it. The one-way mirrors, designed to gather the testimonies of crime victims, have been especially praised for their usefulness when working with children witnesses, since it is argued that they can largely prevent the secondary victimization. However, one thing we can consider essential for the well-being of children is the respect for their identity as independent beings, that is, the respect for the children's rights, which have gained importance in the last decades and have become increasingly alike to those of adults and increasingly relevant. Therefore, the implications that the use of one-way mirrors may have in the sphere of human rights and freedoms of children will be pondered, establishing to what extent they contribute to avoid secondary victimization.

