Abstract

In this paper we analyse how a sample of Spanish victims go through the criminal procedure, something that is quite unknown in our country. In particular, we compare the perceptions about the criminal justice system, crime and well-being, among victims and general population. We also analyse which variables influence on the satisfaction with the judicial experience of the victims. For this purpose, an online survey was administered to 949 subjects recruited from an online panel of 470.000 people provided by Dynata, 157 of whom have had experience as a crime victim. The results show that there are statistically significant differences between victims and non-victims in perceptions of quality of treatment, fear of crime and life satisfaction. In addition, we show how victims' satisfaction with the judicial experience depends on the opportunity for participation provided by the judge and the perception that their opinion is considered. Finally, it has also been shown that the cold atmosphere of the judicial facilities has a negative influence on their satisfaction.

Language: en