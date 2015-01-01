Abstract

Disciplines such as victimology and criminology have helped the justice system take into ac-count the psychological, social and economic needs of crime victims. One of the principles that contribute to the above is the comprehensive reparation of the damage and therapeutic jurispru-dence to this group, which can be carried out by the victim assistance services of the justice in-stitutions, as well as in external organizations, in this case of the University, where academic work and attention to victims are carried out. Next, descriptive data corresponding to 15 years of activ-ity and operation of the University Unit of Clinical and Victimological Research (UNIVICT) of the Faculty of Psychology of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) are presented. The assistance provided under the Victim Care Model of said institution is analyzed, with 833 people who have requested a service, of which the reasons for consultation, socio-demographic data, sta-tistics of the people served and reasons for consultation classified by sex and stage of development, as well as the percentage of cases handled per year and the victim classification of users.



===



Disciplinas como la victimología y la criminología han ayudado a que el sistema de justicia tome en cuenta la atención de las necesidades psicológicas, sociales y económicas de las víctimas del delito. Uno de los principios que abonan a lo an- terior es el sentido de reparación del daño y justicia terapéutica hacia las personas que han sufrido algún tipo de victimización. Dicha reparación puede llevarse a cabo, por los servicios de atención a víctimas de las instituciones de impartición de justicia, así como en organismos externos, en este caso de las Universidades y Centros, donde se realizan trabajos académicos y de atención a las víctimas. A con- tinuación, se presentan datos descriptivos correspondientes a 15 años de actividad y funcionamiento de la Unidad Universitaria de Clínica e InvestigaciónVictimo- lógica (UNIVICT) de la Facultad de Psicología de la Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán (UADY). Se analiza la asistencia realizada bajo el Modelo de Atención a Víctimas de dicha institución, con 833 personas que han solicitado un servicio, de los cuales se describen los motivos de consulta, datos sociodemográficos, estadís- ticas de las personas atendidas y motivos de consulta clasificadas por sexo y etapa de desarrollo, así como el porcentaje de casos atendidos por año y la clasificación victimal de los usuarios.

Language: es