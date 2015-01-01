|
Díaz LAE, Castillo RFP. Rev. Victimol. 2022; 14: 61-88.
Caracterización psicojurídica y sociodemográfica en servicios de asistencia con enfoque victimológico: perfil de la atención a víctimas del delito (UNIVICT)
(Copyright © 2022, Huygens Editorial)
unavailable
unavailable
Disciplines such as victimology and criminology have helped the justice system take into ac-count the psychological, social and economic needs of crime victims. One of the principles that contribute to the above is the comprehensive reparation of the damage and therapeutic jurispru-dence to this group, which can be carried out by the victim assistance services of the justice in-stitutions, as well as in external organizations, in this case of the University, where academic work and attention to victims are carried out. Next, descriptive data corresponding to 15 years of activ-ity and operation of the University Unit of Clinical and Victimological Research (UNIVICT) of the Faculty of Psychology of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) are presented. The assistance provided under the Victim Care Model of said institution is analyzed, with 833 people who have requested a service, of which the reasons for consultation, socio-demographic data, sta-tistics of the people served and reasons for consultation classified by sex and stage of development, as well as the percentage of cases handled per year and the victim classification of users.
Language: es