Abstract

The aim of this article is to make a theoretical approach to the regulation of two basic needs, the satisfaction of sexual desire and affective bonding, in people who dedicate their lives to the Catholic Church from the priesthood or other forms of consecrated life that implies the acceptance of celibacy and chastity. We try to determine to what extent the set of contents that make up the sexual morality of the Catholic Church is compatible with the harmonious integration of the subjective experience of sexual desire in their personality. The accumulated scientific knowledge, both theoretical and empirical, indicates that sexual desire, understood as a complex emotion, is an extraordinarily positive and enriching human dimension that dignifies the human being. Its integration into the personality as a whole -the capacity for emotional regulation and the ability to make decisions about one's own erotic needs- is essential for emotional balance and sexual health. Likewise, affective needs, expressed in the need to establish affective bonds with significant people who are perceived as unconditional, accessible and lasting, are the antidote to emotional loneli-ness and promote emotional stability.



El objetivo de este artículo consiste en realizar una aproximación teórica al modo de regulación de dos necesidades básicas, la satisfacción del deseo sexual y la vin-culación afectiva, en las personas que dedican su vida a la Iglesia Católica desde el sacerdocio u otros modos de vida consagrada que implique la aceptación del celibato y la castidad. Se trata de determinar en qué medida el conjunto de con-tenidos que configuran la moral sexual de la Iglesia católica, es compatible con la integración armoniosa de la experiencia subjetiva del deseo sexual en el conjunto de la personalidad entre los y las religiosos. Los conocimientos científicos acumulados, tanto teóricos como empíricos, indican que el deseo sexual, entendido como una emoción compleja, es una dimensión humana extraordinariamente positiva y enriquecedora que dignifica al ser humano. Su integración en el conjunto de la personalidad -la capacidad de regulación emocional y la capacidad de tomar decisiones acerca de las propias necesidades eróticas- es esencial para el equilibrio emocional y la salud mental. Del mismo modo, la satisfacción de necesidades afectivas, expresadas en la necesi-dad de establecer vínculos afectivos con personas significativas, que sean percibidos como incondicionales, accesibles y duraderos, son el antídoto contra la soledad emocional y promueven la estabilidad emocional.

Language: es