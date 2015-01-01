Abstract

Studies and systematic reviews of a biological nature have systematically concluded that a trau-matic episode experienced by the mother can be transmitted to her offspring. Likewise, there are systematic reviews in which it is concluded that the depressive and anxious symptoms of mothers have psychopathological effects on their children. However, to date, there has been no systematic review of studies dating from the last five years that examine the psychopathological effects on the child of a traumatic interpersonal maternal experience and that evaluate both phenomena through the use of psychological instruments. The systematic review carried out in the present work tries to make up for this absence. We found that there is no consensus among the authors about what is understood by 'maternal trauma' and, therefore, there is no consensus about what assessment instruments to use to measure it. Regarding the psychopathological symptoms of chil-dren whose mothers have suffered a traumatic experience, the authors included in the systematic review object of this work focus, fundamentally, on the evaluation of internalizing symptoms of the depressive and/or anxious type and the most important evaluation instrument used is the (CBCL). Just one of the seven studies that have the highest internal validity of the fourteen included in the review uses the concept of 'Post Traumatic Stress Disorder' (PTSD) when deter-mining the existence of 'maternal trauma' and to establish it as an independent variable, although, for this, the authors use a homogeneous sample from the socioeconomic and psychopathological point of view, which prevents the generalization of their conclusions to other populations; in addition, the number of mother-child dyads (n=64) is well below the average of the rest of the studies. It is therefore proposed that future research replicate this research by increasing the sam-ple of mother-child dyads as well as their population representativeness.



Estudios y revisiones sistemáticas de corte biologicista han concluido, sistemática-mente, que un episodio traumático vivenciado por la madre se puede transmitir a su progenitura. Asimismo, existen revisiones sistemáticas en las que se concluye que los síntomas depresivos y ansiosos de las madres tienen efectos psicopatológicos en sus hijos. Sin embargo, hasta la fecha, no se realizado ninguna revisión sistemática de estudios fechados en los últimos cinco años que analicen los efectos psicopatológicos en el hijo de una vivencia materna traumática de tipo interpersonal y que evalúen ambos fenómenos mediante el uso de instrumentos psicológicos. La revisión siste-mática llevada a cabo en el presente estudio intenta suplir esta ausencia. Como con-clusiones de la misma podemos establecer que no existe consenso entre los autores acerca de qué se entiende por 'trauma materno' y, por ende, tampoco existe consenso sobre qué instrumentos de evaluación usar para medirlo. Respecto a los síntomas psicopatológicos de hijos cuyas madres han sufrido alguna experiencia traumática, los autores incluidos en la revisión sistemática objeto de este estudio se enfocan, fundamentalmente, en la evaluación de síntomas internalizantes de tipo depresivo y/o ansioso y el instrumento de evaluación más usado es el CBCL. Tan solo uno de los siete estudios que cuentan con mayor validez interna de los catorce incluidos en la revisión emplea el concepto de 'Trastorno de Estrés Postraumático' (TEPT) a la hora de determinar la existencia de 'trauma materno' y de establecerla como variable independiente, aunque, para ello, los autores emplean una muestra homogénea desde el punto de vista socioeconómico y psicopatológico lo que impide la generalización de sus conclusiones a otras poblaciones y, además, el número de díadas madre-hijo (n=64) está muy por debajo de la media del resto de estudios, por lo que se propone que futuras investigaciones repliquen dicha investigación incrementando la muestra de díadas madre-hijo así como su representabilidad poblacional.

