Abstract

In Saudi Arabia, sexual and reproductive health education is not offered in any formal setting, and there is a significant lack of knowledge amongst Saudi women. This study aimed to explore barriers to Saudi women's sexual and reproductive wellbeing.



Methods



The study employed qualitative methods using semi-structured interviews with women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2019. The data were analysed using thematic analysis.

Results



Twenty-eight women were interviewed. Sexual and reproductive wellbeing is a complex matter affected by personal, familial, environmental, socio-cultural, religious, and institutional factors. Being unmarried is a significant barrier to accessing sexual and reproductive information and services, with ignorance signifying modesty and purity. Parental control acted as a barrier to acquiring knowledge and accessing essential healthcare services. Schools contribute to lack of awareness, with teachers omitting sexual and reproductive health-related subjects and evading answering questions.

Conclusions



There are multiple factors that restrict Saudi women's access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, impacting their overall wellbeing. Research and policy efforts should be directed towards overcoming the complex barriers to Saudi women's sexual and reproductive wellbeing. Public health initiatives are needed to improve youth, parents, and teacher's knowledge, and improve public perceptions towards sexual and reproductive health education.

Language: en