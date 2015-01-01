|
Elipe P, Espelage DL, Del Rey R. Sex Res. Social Policy 2022; 19(3): 1178-1189.
(Copyright © 2022, National Sexuality Resource Center)
Abstract
A relationship between homophobic verbal and bullying victimization has been established in the scientific literature, yet its findings remain debated. Similarly, the emotional impact of these phenomena may cross over, although not enough evidence is available to confirm this hypothesis. The study sought to examine this overlap of phenomena as well as their emotional impact, both independently and jointly, in a community-based school sample of adolescents with varying sexual orientations.
Language: en
Bullying; Emotional impact; Homophobic; LGB; Victimization