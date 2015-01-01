Abstract

An air blow gun is one of the most common pneumatic tools found at industrial sites and entrances of mountain trails in South Korea. It is used for spraying high-pressure air to dust off surfaces and clothes, and to inject air into tubes. There have been many reported cases of injuries and deaths associated with air blow guns. The victim died by placing the nozzle of an air blow gun, installed on an outdoor sports field, into her nose, and pulling the trigger. An autopsy ascribed her death to pneumothorax. Numerous accidents associated with air blow guns have been reported in the media. However, the use of an air blow gun has not been the subject of a suicide case study in forensic literature. To our knowledge, this is the first case report on suicide using an air blow gun. Stronger public safety warnings stressing the potentially fatal outcomes from careless usage of air blow guns are required.





Keyword



Air blow gun; Pneumothorax; Safety; Suicide

Language: en