Since after World War II, the death investigation system in Japan has been a dual system; with or without medical examiners. In areas without medical examiners, death investigation focused on unnatural death suspiciously involved with crime and depended on external postmortem examination for noncriminal cases. As a result, the forensic autopsy rate has been low, and several cases of missed homicide have been discovered. The social impact of the missed homicide of a young sumo player has encouraged the reformation of the death investigation system in Japan. "The Act on the Investigating of Cause of Death and on Identification of Bodies Handled by the Police" and the "Basic Act on Promotion of Death Investigation" were launched in 2013 and 2020, respectively. For noncriminal cases, a new type of autopsy becomes available without the consent of the bereaved family. Moreover, the concept and purpose of death investigation are not only to detect crime involvement, but also to extend respect for life and maintain personal dignity. The responsibility of the central government on death investigation service is stressed, including the establishment of a headquarters in the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This review aims to understand the background and major changes of the reform of the death investigation system in Japan and discuss the issues affecting forensic pathologists.





