Abstract

We analyzed the manner and cause of death in 945 forensic autopsies from the Jungbu province (Central part of South Korea) conducted by the National Forensic Service Daejeon institute in 2020. Analysis of the manner of death revealed that 43.6% (412/945 cases) were natural deaths, 41.6% (393/945 cases) were unnatural deaths, and 14.8% (140/945 cases) deaths were unknown. Among the unnatural deaths, the major manner of death (40.7%, 160/393 cases) were by accidents, 29.5% (116/393 cases) were by suicide, 21.6% (85/393 cases) were undetermined, and 8.1% (32/393 cases) were by homicide. Among the unnatural deaths, the major cause of death (42.7%, 168/393 cases) were by trauma, 19.3% (76/393 cases) were by poisoning, and 16.5% (65/393 cases) were by asphyxia. Falling was the major cause of death by trauma (42.9%, 72/168 cases) and strangulation was the major cause of death by asphyxia (72.3%, 47/65 cases). Among natural deaths, heart disease was the major cause (43.7%, 180/412 cases), followed by vascular disease (18.9%, 78/412 cases). This study is the first statistical analysis of the manner and cause of deaths in the Jungbu province. A time-series statistical analysis of the manner and cause of deaths in this province might allow more advanced interpretations about both public safety and healthcare in the future.





Keyword



Autopsy; Manner of death; Statistics; Cause of death; Jungbu

Language: ko