Abstract

Esophageal foreign body impaction may be fatal secondary to occlusion of the glottis or external compression of the membranous portion of the trachea. A 14-year-old adolescent female was admitted to the emergency department for evaluation of sudden dyspnea and cyanosis after she swallowed a food bolus (a part of bachelor radish kimchi) without chewing. Unfortunately, the patient died despite cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Autopsy findings showed an ovoid, firm foreign body (3.5×2.5×2 cm) impacted in the proximal esophagus, with focal narrowing of the tracheal lumen secondary to external compression by esophageal foreign body impaction. Death was attributed to choking caused by an esophageal foreign body.





Keyword



Sudden death; Esophagus; Foreign bodies; Airway obstruction

