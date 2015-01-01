|
For the diagnosis of drowning in immersed bodies, the diatom test has been controversial due to false-negative and false-positive results. Causes of false positive results include antemortem penetration of diatoms, and postmortem contamination during the submersion or the diatom preparation process. Herein, we report a false-positive case in a 30-year-old woman who died from homicidal multiple stab wounds and was thrown into a shallow farm waterway approximately 10 days after her death. In addition, a discussion on the false-positive diatom test results in immersed bodies with penetrating wounds is provided.
