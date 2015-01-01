|
Ha H, Lee SA. Korean J. Leg. Med. (2014) 2022; 46(3): 85-89.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society for Legal Medicine)
Overlaying refers to mechanical asphyxia caused by an adult sleeping on an infant due to deep sleep or external intoxication. We analyzed seven cases (6.6%) of overlaying death out of 106 sleep-related infantile death autopsy cases from January 2018 to March 2021. They were all boys, with an average age of 132.3 (63-244) days, and were sleeping with their inebriated parents. In autopsy, only non-specific findings such as facial congestion, pressure marks, scratches, and froth in the nose and mouth were noted. In the sleep-related infantile death investigation, thorough investigation of the death scene and the previous history are essential for diagnosis, because autopsy findings are minimal or non-specific in most cases. Victims of overlaying and sudden infantile death syndrome show similar clinical and autopsy findings. Therefore, special attention are required for the differential diagnosis.
