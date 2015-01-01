SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ha H, Lee SA. Korean J. Leg. Med. (2014) 2022; 46(3): 85-89.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society for Legal Medicine)

DOI

10.7580/kjlm.2022.46.3.85

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Overlaying refers to mechanical asphyxia caused by an adult sleeping on an infant due to deep sleep or external intoxication. We analyzed seven cases (6.6%) of overlaying death out of 106 sleep-related infantile death autopsy cases from January 2018 to March 2021. They were all boys, with an average age of 132.3 (63-244) days, and were sleeping with their inebriated parents. In autopsy, only non-specific findings such as facial congestion, pressure marks, scratches, and froth in the nose and mouth were noted. In the sleep-related infantile death investigation, thorough investigation of the death scene and the previous history are essential for diagnosis, because autopsy findings are minimal or non-specific in most cases. Victims of overlaying and sudden infantile death syndrome show similar clinical and autopsy findings. Therefore, special attention are required for the differential diagnosis.


Keyword

Sudden infant death; Autopsy; Asphyxia


Language: ko
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print