Citation
Meyer CH, Zeidan A, Beshara G, Cortés J, Tibbetts C, Tracy BM, Jayaraman Muralidharan V, Sola RJ, Hernandez Irizarry R, Williams K, Thompson A, Todd SR, Sciarretta JD, Smith RN. Am. J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36182595
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Patients with Non-English Language Preferences (NELP) experience challenges navigating the US healthcare system which can lead to disparate outcomes. This study sought to investigate injury patterns and outcomes in hospitalized trauma patients with NELP.
Language: en