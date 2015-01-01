|
DeBlasio S, Ioannou M, Synnott J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36181297
The Criminal Narrative Experience (CNE) is a framework developed within Invest-igative Psychology, which combines the emotions and narrative roles experienced by the offender during the commission of their offense, to understand their personal experience of crime. Previous research proposes four distinct themes within CNE; The Elated Hero, The Calm Professional, The Distressed Revenger, and The Depressed Victim , however little attention has yet been paid to the potential differences in themes across various offense types. The current study explored the CNE model within a sample of sexual offenders.
emotions; criminal narrative experience; experience of crime; narratives; sexual offending