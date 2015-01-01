|
Citation
|
Wamuo C, Pearson M, Vinson SY. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; 73(10): 1085-1086.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36181324
|
Abstract
|
The punitive involvement of individuals with serious mental illness within the legal system remains a disturbing reality and is a neglected component of the U.S. mental health crisis. Compton and colleagues (1) report novel data that serve as a clarion call for broad, systems-level interventions to support and protect those living with serious mental illness. In a targeted community clinic sample, the authors found that 71% of patients with serious mental illness had been arrested, with an average of 8.6 arrests throughout their lifetime. Although previous studies have elucidated potential interventions to curtail this phenomenon, Compton et al. argue that more detailed information is needed "for upstream interventions to be best informed and most effective." Thus, the authors sought to identify the specific charges brought against individuals with serious mental illness, as well as clinical and sociodemographic risk factors increasing their risk of arrests.
Language: en