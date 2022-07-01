Abstract

We read with interest the recent letter to the editor, "The Use of Unethical Research in Wilderness Medicine Education." This letter has raised an important issue about medical history. The letter was in response to a presentation on hypothermia at a recent wilderness medicine meeting. A data figure from the infamous Dachau experiments by the Nazis in World War II (published in the Alexander Report and then again by Molnar) was presented for historical perspective and with the caveat that these experiments were "highly unethical."

