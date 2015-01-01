Abstract

In 2017 The Lancet Neurology published its first Commission on traumatic brain injury (TBI). The Commission emphasised the massive scale of a largely unrecognised public health challenge causing substantial mortality and protracted morbidity across all age groups and in all countries. The authors called for a concerted approach to understand the origins and mechanisms of TBI, with a strategy to develop patient-focussed treatments, not only to save lives but crucially to improve the long-term prognosis for those who survive the acute phase. The Commission has received more than 1000 citations to date, has informed public debate, and has led to the development of a government policy in the UK, but looking back over 5 years later, what has been achieved to prevent TBI or to improve the lives of the nearly 50 million people who sustain a head injury every year? Reconvening in 2022, the Commissioners have critically appraised their own progress, highlighting huge advances in understanding, while honestly and openly emphasising the limitations of current knowledge, and accordingly revising their recommendations for prevention, critical care, and research. Common themes emerge from their 2022 report, which can be summarised under the four Ps: prevention, personalised stratification, precision treatments, and prognosis...

