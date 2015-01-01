Abstract

The purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between seeing and hearing discriminatory speech and behavior regarding sexual minorities in the workplace and suicidal behavior of sexual minorities. The subjects of analysis are 926 sexual minorities who are currently working and have been working at their current workplace for more than one year. A logistic regression analysis was performed using the presence or absence of suicidal behavior (suicidal ideation or attempted suicide) within the past year as the objective variable and the frequency of discriminatory speech and behavior in the workplace as the explanatory variable. Moderator variables included gender at birth, age group, employment status, household type, city size of residence, and transgender status. The adjusted odds ratio for the frequency of racist remarks (reference category is never) was 2.27 (95% confidence interval: 1.15-4.51) for frequent. In addition, there was a significant tendency that the higher the frequency of discriminatory speech and behavior, the higher the risk of suicidal behavior. This suggests the importance of eliminating discriminatory behavior in the workplace as a suicide countermeasure for sexual minority workers. [Translation via Google Translate}

===



本研究の目的は、職場内で性的マイノリティに関する差別的言動を見聞きすることと性的マイノリティの自殺関連行動との関連を明らかにすることである。分析対象者は、現在働いており、かつ現職場に1年以上勤務している性的マイノリティ926人である。過去1年以内の自殺関連行動（自殺念慮または未遂）の有無を目的変数、職場内で差別的言動を見聞きした頻度を説明変数としたロジスティック回帰分析を行った。調整変数には出生時の性別、年齢階級、雇用形態、世帯形態、居住地の都市規模、トランスジェンダーか否かを使用した。差別的発言の頻度の調整オッズ比（参照カテゴリは「まったくない」）は、「よくある」が2.27（95%信頼区間：1.15-4.51）であった。また、差別的言動を見聞きした頻度が高い群ほど自殺関連行動のリスクが高くなる有意な傾向がみられた。性的マイノリティ就労者の自殺対策として、職場内での差別的言動をなくすことの重要性が示唆された。

Language: ja