Hiramitsu Y. Suicide Prev. Crisis Interv. 2021; 41(2): 31-37.
職場内での性的マイノリティに関する差別的言動と性的マイノリティの自殺関連行動との関連
The purpose of this study is to clarify the relationship between seeing and hearing discriminatory speech and behavior regarding sexual minorities in the workplace and suicidal behavior of sexual minorities. The subjects of analysis are 926 sexual minorities who are currently working and have been working at their current workplace for more than one year. A logistic regression analysis was performed using the presence or absence of suicidal behavior (suicidal ideation or attempted suicide) within the past year as the objective variable and the frequency of discriminatory speech and behavior in the workplace as the explanatory variable. Moderator variables included gender at birth, age group, employment status, household type, city size of residence, and transgender status. The adjusted odds ratio for the frequency of racist remarks (reference category is never) was 2.27 (95% confidence interval: 1.15-4.51) for frequent. In addition, there was a significant tendency that the higher the frequency of discriminatory speech and behavior, the higher the risk of suicidal behavior. This suggests the importance of eliminating discriminatory behavior in the workplace as a suicide countermeasure for sexual minority workers. [Translation via Google Translate}
Language: ja
差別的言動; 性的マイノリティ; 職場; 自殺関連行動; 量反応関係