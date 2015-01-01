Abstract

The purpose of this study is to visualize the professional support skills of public health nurses in suicide attempt support program. Five public health nurses who had more than 5 years of experience as public health nurses and who had supported people in a support program for people who had been identified by the local government as having attempted suicide in cooperation with emergency medical institutions were interviewed and analyzed qualitatively. The subjects were five women (20 s-60 s), and the average number of years of experience as public health nurses was 26.2 years. Five categories were extracted [Understand the clients and consider the support needed 〈Clients understanding and assessment skills〉], [Understand and collaborate with the characteristics of related organizations and professions 〈Collaboration and coordination skills〉], [Using mental health knowledge and systems 〈mental health supporting skills〉], [Support with the best performance 〈Self-management skills〉], [Take advantage of work characteristics that public health nurses have 〈Primary prevention, community support, and outreach skills〉].



本研究の目的は、自治体の自殺未遂者支援事業における行政保健師の専門的支援技術を可視化すること である。行政保健師としての経験を 5 年以上有する者で、救急医療機関等と連携した自殺未遂者支援事業 に従事した経験を持つ行政保健師 5 名へ半構造化インタビューを行い、質的分析を行った。研究協力者は 女性 5 名(20~60 代)、行政保健師経験年数の平均は 26.2 年であった。インタビュー内容を分析した結果、

【対象を理解し、必要な支援を検討する〈対象理解・アセスメント技術〉】【関係機関・職種の特性を理解 し、連携する〈連携コーディネート技術〉】【精神保健の知識・諸制度を活用する〈精神保健支援技術〉】【ベ ストパフォーマンスで関わる〈自己管理技術〉】【保健師特有の業務特性を活用する〈一次予防・地域支援・ アウトリーチ技術〉】という 5 つのカテゴリが抽出された。

