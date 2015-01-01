|
Ujihara M. Suicide Prev. Crisis Interv. 2021; 41(2): 46-54.
自殺未遂者支援事業における 行政保健師の専門的支援技術の可視化
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Association of Suicide Prevention)
The purpose of this study is to visualize the professional support skills of public health nurses in suicide attempt support program. Five public health nurses who had more than 5 years of experience as public health nurses and who had supported people in a support program for people who had been identified by the local government as having attempted suicide in cooperation with emergency medical institutions were interviewed and analyzed qualitatively. The subjects were five women (20 s-60 s), and the average number of years of experience as public health nurses was 26.2 years. Five categories were extracted [Understand the clients and consider the support needed 〈Clients understanding and assessment skills〉], [Understand and collaborate with the characteristics of related organizations and professions 〈Collaboration and coordination skills〉], [Using mental health knowledge and systems 〈mental health supporting skills〉], [Support with the best performance 〈Self-management skills〉], [Take advantage of work characteristics that public health nurses have 〈Primary prevention, community support, and outreach skills〉].
public health nurse; suicide attempt; support skills; 支援技術; 自殺未遂者; 行政保健師