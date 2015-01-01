SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu S, Fan WD. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2022; 45(3): 251-267.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/03081060.2022.2093874

Alternative intersection designs are popular existing strategies that can be used for handling heavy traffic in the U.S., and research on the performance of CAVs in the alternative intersection design can complement our knowledge of the impact of CAVs. Hence, this research attempts to mitigate this research gap through a simulation-based study on a superstreet, one of the popular alternative intersection designs. A real-world superstreet is selected for the simulation-based study with collected traffic volumes and average speeds. HDVs are modeled using Wiedemann 99 with calibrated parameters while CAVs are modeled using the intelligent driver model (IDM). Platooning and trajectory planning capabilities of CAVs are modeled in the designed simulation. The simulation results show that the proposed framework for CAVs can successfully reduce fuel consumption in different market penetration rates and traffic scales.


Language: en

CAVs; fuel consumption; market penetration rates; operational performance; platooning; superstreet; trajectory planning

