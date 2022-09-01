|
Citation
Bretones A, Marquet O. Transp. Policy 2022; 127: 230-249.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper aims to identify the main sociopsychological factors that individuals perceive as affecting their intention to adopt electric (e−)micromobility. Drawing from modal choice theory, the factors are classified into functional (money, time, and other convenience values) and non-functional (emotional, social, and epistemic values). Following a PRISMA systematic literature review of 67 papers, we observed the reported influence of several functional and non-functional factors over the decision on whether to use an e-micromobility mode of transport.
Language: en
Keywords
Adoption intention; Electric mobility; Functional values; Micromobility; Non-functional values; Sociopsychological factors