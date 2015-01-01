|
Aman JJC, Smith-Colin J. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 15: e100672.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a user-centric concept that integrates transportation services, and offers a multimodal journey planner, and online booking and payment options into a single digital platform. Achieving the goal of MaaS, which is to promote sustainable forms of transportation and reduce single occupancy vehicle travel, depends on the needs of different user groups. A review of literature confirms that little remains known about gender-based perspectives towards MaaS. This study aims to identify the features that impact satisfaction across gender. After collecting over 29,000 online reviews, series of text mining and unsupervised machine learning technique were performed to extract features discussed by users in the reviews. Next, ordinal logit regression was used to examine associations between extracted features and level of satisfaction.
Language: en
Gender analysis; MaaS; Mobility as a service; Text mining; User satisfaction