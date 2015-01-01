Abstract

Human trafficking, a form of modern slavery, is the recruitment, transport, transfer of persons using force, fraud or coercion to exploit them for act of labor or sex. According to the International Labor Organization, human trafficking is the fastest growing organized crime with approximately $150 billion in annual profits and 40.3 million individuals trapped in slave-like conditions. While it is not compulsory to involve transportation for human trafficking, the transportation industry plays a critical role in combating human trafficking as traffickers often rely the transportation system to recruit, move or transfer victims of human trafficking for either sex or forced labor. Recognizing the importance of transportation, multiple anti-trafficking stakeholders in California have started initiatives to address the problem. This project investigates the role of transportation in combatting human trafficking in California by conducting a survey followed up with semi-structured in-depth interviews with key stakeholders. The project aims to: 1) assess the knowledge about current policies, trainings, public awareness initiatives and partnerships about transportation and supply chain management among anti-trafficking practitioners, 2) highlight gaps and opportunities for identifying counter-trafficking strategies, best practices, data collection, information-sharing, collaboration, and legislative and administrative changes.

