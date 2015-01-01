SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rérat P, Haldimann L, Widmer H. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 15: e100677.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2022.100677

This paper addresses the effects of the pandemic and of Covid pop-up cycle lanes on cycling. A questionnaire survey was carried out in Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland. The pandemic has strengthened the attractiveness of cycling both as a mode of transport and as a recreational activity, showing its resilience in a time of crisis. Covid cycle lanes implemented after the first lockdown have improved traffic conditions for cycling in terms of safety, directness and the overall experience. Beyond the recruitment of new cyclists, an effect of consolidating existing practices is observed through, for example, their extension to additional routes and motives. These pop-up cycle lanes have, however, been politically contested, and their reception varies in the population, depending mainly on mobility habits and political position. As both cities aim to increase their modal share of cycling, the challenge is to capitalize on the recent development of cycling, to provide suitable infrastructures, but also to find ways to deal with the controversies and to legitimate cycling as a fully-fledged means of transport.


Corona; Covid-19; Cycling; Mobility; Planning

