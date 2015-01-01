SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van de Ven P, Pemberton A. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(7): 1009-1028.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15564886.2021.2010628

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, we view victimization experiences as an ontological assault on existential feelings. From a narrative approach, we examine the impact of the victimization experience on everyday-life management of a spoiled identity. Through data from an observational study, we study the micro-sociological processes of re-narrating and shame management in peer support groups. We will show how peer support is a vehicle for shame management enabling participants to re-narrate their experience with the help of linguistic devices. Through this, we aim to further develop narrative criminology and victimology.


Language: en

Keywords

narrative; observation study; Peer support; shame management; spoiled identity; victimology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print