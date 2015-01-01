Abstract

In this paper, we view victimization experiences as an ontological assault on existential feelings. From a narrative approach, we examine the impact of the victimization experience on everyday-life management of a spoiled identity. Through data from an observational study, we study the micro-sociological processes of re-narrating and shame management in peer support groups. We will show how peer support is a vehicle for shame management enabling participants to re-narrate their experience with the help of linguistic devices. Through this, we aim to further develop narrative criminology and victimology.

