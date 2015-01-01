Abstract

This article draws on intersectional criminology to explore how privilege and marginalization shape women's experiences in the criminal legal system. Utilizing a phenomenological feminist approach, the findings from this study were derived from semi-structured interviews and focus groups with 19 women under community supervision in Oregon. Using thematic analysis, we developed three themes: experienced racism and privilege, police profiling, and differential sentencing outcomes. The findings highlight gendered racism experienced by BIWOC and gendered racial privilege experienced by White women. Theoretical and policy implications are discussed.

