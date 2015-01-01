|
Guo S. Vict. Offender 2022; 17(7): 1074-1087.
The study aimed to identify developmental trajectories of hard drug use throughout late adolescence and into early adulthood and assess the unique and joint contribution of bullying victimization occurred in childhood and/or adolescence to the development of hard drug use. Using group-based trajectory modeling and multinomial logistic regression, the current study analyzed the data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 to investigate these phenomena.
bullying victimization; developmental periods; group-based trajectory modeling; Hard drug use