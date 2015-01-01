Abstract

Yielding cameras are considered to be an effective means of preventing drivers' non-yielding behavior. Notably, as pedestrians' perceived risk and behavior change dynamically during the crossing, the safety effectiveness of such facility could also vary across the consecutive conflicts. This study contributes to the literature by assessing the safety effectiveness of yielding camera from a novel perspective, focusing on the consecutive pedestrian-vehicle conflicts (primary conflict and secondary conflict), using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and roadside camera data. Another key contribution lies in the consideration of primary conflict related factors in the secondary conflict analysis, providing new insights into conflict analysis. The mixed bivariate generalized ordered probit model is proposed to analyze the consecutive conflicts simultaneously. The model results indicate that the yielding camera could decrease both slight and severe conflict probability in primary conflict. However, in secondary conflict, the yielding camera would lower severe conflict probability but increase slight conflict probability. Moreover, several primary conflict related factors reveal significant effects on the secondary conflict severity. Specifically, higher pedestrian speed and driver's yielding behavior in primary conflict could lead to higher crossing risks in the secondary conflict. Conversely, more unsuccessful attempts before primary conflict could decrease the severity level of secondary conflict. Based on the results, several practical implications are provided to improve the effectiveness of yielding camera and enhance pedestrian safety.

Language: en